Eldorado ready to celebrate Town & Country Days

Families and communities members alike look forward to Town and Country Days each year.

The four-day event kicks off Wednesday, September 18 with its Opening Ceremony at 5 p.m.

That evening, visitors can also enjoy bingo, a cake walk and Gospel Music as well.

Performers at the main stage include Lynn Foxx, The Davis Family, Reverend Keith Ital and Linda Grimes.

A few highlights on Thursday are the 5K walk/run and the Eldorado Women's Club Beauty Pageant.

On Friday things pick up at 5 p.m. with another cake walk and carnival rides and bingo kick off at 6 p.m.

There are carnival rides for adults and children, and organizers say they are pleased to have a new Ferris wheel this year.

The Ferris wheel is from England, has 4,000 lights and each bucket seats four people.

Free concerts start at 7 p.m. on Friday with performers such as Drew Baldridge, Hannah Dasher and Craig Gerdes.

Activities starts early on Saturday with a biscuits & gravy breakfast at T & C Building.

Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Junior Beta Club & Town and Country Days.

At 1 p.m. the parade will start and this year's theme is “Rockin’ With The Eras."

Town and Country Days wraps up Saturday evening with more free concerts.

Those entertainers include the John D. Hale Band, Travis Beasley and Mike & the moonpies.

For more information click here.