Pets of the Week: September 19, 2019

MARION (WSIL) -- St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up to put on their first annual Fall Festival.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Noble Park in Paducah on drug and gun offenses Wednesday afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Lower humidity this morning has led to a few 50s to kickoff Thursday. Sunshine will still warm temperatures back into the lower 90s this afternoon, but the pattern is set to change as we draw closer to the weekend.
The teachers union at Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Thursday.
After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders with Southern Illinois University are optimistic about the school's future.
Wednesday, Gander RV opened its doors, adding to the growing list of local RV services and sales.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A proposed bill could allow diabetics in Illinois to pay less for their insulin.
MARION (WSIL) -- Proceeds this week will help two pantries, the Herrin House of Hope and the Herrin Pantry.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County Joint Narcotics Unit conducted a warrant sweep Wednesday.
