Pets of the Week: September 19, 2019

The City of Herrin Animal: (618) 964-4711 The City of Herrin Animal: (618) 964-4711
Franklin County Animal Control: (618) 439-9197 Franklin County Animal Control: (618) 439-9197
City of Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696 City of Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696
Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012 Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012

WSIL -- We have five furry friends looking for a forever family in this edition of Pets of the Week.

First up is Jersey. She is a two-year-old Plott hound-mix who is heartworm negative and up to date on shots. She loves to play so if you're looking for a new best friend she's at the City of Herrin Animal Control.

Up next is two cats who are about 14-to-18-weeks-old. They're just a couple of wonderful kittens looking for someone to take them home. They can be found at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Hershey is a male Boxer-mix who is two to three-years-old. He is neutered and great with other dogs. How can you resist his mug? If you can't, you can meet Hershey at City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Bo is a male Coonhound-mix who is about a-year-old and good with other dogs. He's a happy go lucky guy who wants to be by your side. Bo is at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

