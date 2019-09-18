Pets of the Week: September 19, 2019

WSIL -- We have five furry friends looking for a forever family in this edition of Pets of the Week.

First up is Jersey. She is a two-year-old Plott hound-mix who is heartworm negative and up to date on shots. She loves to play so if you're looking for a new best friend she's at the City of Herrin Animal Control.

Up next is two cats who are about 14-to-18-weeks-old. They're just a couple of wonderful kittens looking for someone to take them home. They can be found at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Hershey is a male Boxer-mix who is two to three-years-old. He is neutered and great with other dogs. How can you resist his mug? If you can't, you can meet Hershey at City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Bo is a male Coonhound-mix who is about a-year-old and good with other dogs. He's a happy go lucky guy who wants to be by your side. Bo is at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.