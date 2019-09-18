Another hot one, but cooler air and possibly better rain chances are in the forecast

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slightly cooler start to Wednesday thanks to a small drop in humidity over the last 24 hours. It's still going to be a warm afternoon with temperatures running around 90 degrees as the large upper-level high pressure remains camped over the Central U.S.

A stalled front running parallel to the Mississippi River will once again separate the higher humidity air in southeast Missouri from the slightly lower humidity air over southern Illinois and western Kentucky. This will result in heat index values near the actual temperature east of the Mississippi River, while farther west, the heat index will jump back into the mid 90s.

Summer-like heat sticks around through Thursday, but the pattern finally begins to break down late in the week as the upper-level high pressure shifts east. The chance for a couple showers and storms reenters the forecast by Friday, primarily in southeast Missouri.

By Saturday night, moisture from Tropical Depression Imelda will be moving up through Arkansas and Missouri with rain chances ramping up in southeast Missouri at first and possibly moving into southern Illinois on Sunday. Cloud cover and the overall change in the pattern will result in cooler temperatures through the weekend with afternoon highs dropping back into the low to mid 80s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.