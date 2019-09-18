New superintendent named at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New superintendent named at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Park Service has named a new superintendent at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in central Kentucky.

The News-Enterprise reports Catherine Bragaw will start in the position on Nov. 10.

National Park Service Southeast Regional Director Robert A. Vogel said in a statement that Bragaw's passion for political science, public history and civic engagement will help her manage how the park interprets the early years of the nation's 16th president.

Bragaw said she looks forward to overseeing the park in Hodgenville and wants to collaborate with workers, volunteers and the community to make improvements and broaden its visitor base.

