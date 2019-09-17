SSM Health announces Cancer Center art competition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SSM Health announces Cancer Center art competition

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County hospital is giving you the opportunity to display your art.

Good Samaritan will unveil their new cancer center in 2020, and they are looking for art to display on the walls. 

The competition is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. All entries must be 2-dimensional pieces that can be printed and/or reproduced and framed by the hospital.

Original photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media and more will be accepted until October 11, 2019.

Images should be submitted via a flash drive or Google drive address. Submissions must include the completed registration and signed consent form. 

Artists will receive acceptance notifications no later than October 30, 2019. A reception to unveil the artwork is being planned for Spring 2020.

For more information about the competition, please contact Shawna Bullard, Regional Administrative Director, Fund Development at shawna.bullard@ssmhealth.com  or 618-899-1047 or Carrie Gibbs, Director of Shrode Art Center at carrie@cedarhurst.org or 618-242-1236, ext. 249.

