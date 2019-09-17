RecoverUS works to help families address addicted loved ones

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thousands of people in Illinois struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, but often family and friends don't know how to get that person help.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thousands of people in Illinois struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, but often family and friends don't know how to get that person help.
The Anna city council is considering a proposal to allow marijuana sales in town once recreational use is allowed.
The Anna city council is considering a proposal to allow marijuana sales in town once recreational use is allowed.
(WSIL) -- The case is being investigated as a homicide.
(WSIL) -- The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Good Samaritan will unveil their new cancer center in 2020, and they are looking for art to display on the walls.
Good Samaritan will unveil their new cancer center in 2020, and they are looking for art to display on the walls.
The Brookport Bridge could reopen by the end of the week.
The Brookport Bridge could reopen by the end of the week.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
An attorney for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has paid $80 million in settlements to clients represented by his law firm alone since 2000.
An attorney for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has paid $80 million in settlements to clients represented by his law firm alone since 2000.
WSIL - The next couple of days are all about hot afternoon temperatures. Outdoor activities will be more tolerable in the early morning hours but after readings are expected in the low 90s. Increasing chances for rain are in the weekend outlook. Jim has the latest forecast details as he tracks the incoming rainmaker on News 3 this evening.
WSIL - The next couple of days are all about hot afternoon temperatures. Outdoor activities will be more tolerable in the early morning hours but after readings are expected in the low 90s. Increasing chances for rain are in the weekend outlook. Jim has the latest forecast details as he tracks the incoming rainmaker on News 3 this evening.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.