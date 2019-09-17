RecoverUS works to help families address addicted loved ones

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thousands of people in Illinois struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, but often family and friends don't know how to get that person help.

It can be easy to become addicted to drugs or alcohol, but very difficult to find help. Many facilities don't have enough room or tell potential patients to call an 800 number.

Kelly Reed with RecoverUS Centers in Carbondale says she often hears from family members who want their loved ones to get clean.

"They were paralyzed. They didn't know what to do, how they could help, what to say, what not to say, what the treatment options were,"said Reed.

Reed is the Clinic Administrator at Recover Us. This week, the center is holding open forums to try and help start the conversation.

"In many instances, families, they want to maybe say all the wrong things and it puts a big gap in the relationship," said Reed.

To prevent that and increase the likelihood of a person seeking treatment, she's hoping to talk one on one with families and those who are addicted.

"We will be addressing how a family would talk to a loved one if they are suffering from addiction, how they would go about keeping open lines of communication," said Reed.

Her mission is to help people understand that addiction is an illness and that a supportive network of friends and family, combined with treatment, can make all the difference.

"Rather than be accusatory whenever the person is suffering, they know there is a problem, talk to them about what they can do and how they can come together for a better resolve," said Reed.

This week there are a few opportunities to sit down with Reed, nurses and counselors from RecoverUS and they're open to everyone.

On Wednesday, Recover Us will be at Bandana's BBQ in Mt. Vernon at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the forum will be at their clinic in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m. The address is 2250 Reed Station Parkway Suite 204.

For more information about RecoverUS, click here.