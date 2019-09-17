House panel asks Boeing CEO to testify about grounded plane - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WASHINGTON (AP) - A congressional committee investigating the grounded 737 Max is asking Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg to testify at a hearing next month.

The House Transportation Committee said Tuesday that Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., "formally invited" Muilenburg to a hearing on Oct. 30.

The committee also wants to hear from John Hamilton, the chief engineer of Boeing's commercial airplanes division.

Boeing did not immediately say whether Muilenburg or Hamilton would testify.

Last week, DeFazio and another lawmaker asked Muilenburg to let committee staffers interview several Boeing employees.

DeFazio's committee has held three hearings since May focusing on the Max, but no one from Boeing has testified.

The plane has been grounded since shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

