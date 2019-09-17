Sheriff: Man in confrontation with deputies died by suicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: Man in confrontation with deputies died by suicide

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - An autopsy has determined that an Arkansas man found dead after an exchange of gunfire with a southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy died of a self-inflicted wound.

The Joplin Globe reports Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release Tuesday that 28-year-old Kenneth Ashburn, 28, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, is believed to have taken his own life on Thursday after the shooting at a property east of Joplin.

Deputy Justin Henry with a shot i n the leg during the confrontation.

Officers were investigating a call about a stolen vehicle on the property when they exchanged gunfire with Ashburn, who was wanted on a warrant from Arkansas. Ashburn was later found dead on the property.

