Body of missing man from Tamms found in Mississippi River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of missing man from Tamms found in Mississippi River

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- On Tuesday, the body of a missing man from Tamms was found. 

Illinois State Police say the body of Larry L. McNelly, was found in the Mississippi River in Tennessee.

McNelly was reported missing on September 10, 2019 after a fire at his home on McDaniel School Road in rural Tamms.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. 

Police say the investigation into the fire and homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case of McNelly is asked to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at 618-521-2171.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.