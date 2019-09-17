Body of missing man from Tamms found in Mississippi River

(WSIL) -- On Tuesday, the body of a missing man from Tamms was found.

Illinois State Police say the body of Larry L. McNelly, was found in the Mississippi River in Tennessee.

McNelly was reported missing on September 10, 2019 after a fire at his home on McDaniel School Road in rural Tamms.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the investigation into the fire and homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case of McNelly is asked to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at 618-521-2171.