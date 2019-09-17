Woman given probation in fatal crash that killed officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman given probation in fatal crash that killed officer

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced to two years of probation after a wreck that killed a Bellefontaine Neighbors police sergeant in 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 36-year-old Latonia Waites pleaded guilty to careless and imprudent driving in the death of 53-year-old Sgt. Peggy Vassallo. Waites was originally charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Waites struck Vassallo, a 15-year police veteran, in August 2015. Investigators say Waites was distracted by her cellphone.

Police say Vassallo had been involved in a collision and was outside her car summoning an ambulance for the other driver when Waites swerved around stopped vehicles and hit the sergeant.

Waites would face a one-year jail sentence if she does not complete her probation.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.