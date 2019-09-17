Officer shoots at suspect in mall parking garage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer shoots at suspect in mall parking garage

DES PERES, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in suburban St. Louis are searching for two suspects who assaulted a mall store's manager, leading to an officer-involved shooting in the mall parking garage.

There are no reports of injuries.

Des Peres police were called Tuesday afternoon about a shoplifting incident at West County Center. Police say in a news release that the suspects assaulted the manager of an unidentified store and tried to flee.

An off-duty officer from another jurisdiction chased the suspects into a parking garage. Police say the suspects got in a vehicle and accelerated quickly as the off-duty officer approached.

The off-duty officer fired one shot. The fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle and drove away.

The off-duty officer was not hurt and police say they have no reports of injuries to the suspects.

