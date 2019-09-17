Brookport Bridge could reopen this week

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge could reopen by the end of the week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the $400,000 maintenance and repair project is nearing completion. This could allow for the bridge to reopen by week's end, more than a month ahead of schedule.

The contractor has some work below the bridge deck yet to be completed. Rather than keeping the bridge closed for several more weeks, the bridge will reopen and the contractor will return in three weeks to complete the work. It is possible the work can be complete with intermittent daytime lane closures.

Several new restrictions are in place for the bridge, to prevent further damage to the bridge.

The new restrictions include:

15 ton load limit

8-foot load width

9 1/2 foot height

When in operation, approximately 5,000 vehicles cross the Brookport Bridge between Brookport, Ill. and Paducah, Ky. each day.