Lawsuit seeks to remove Kentucky AG candidate from ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new lawsuit is alleging the Republican nominee for Kentucky attorney general has not been a practicing attorney long enough to hold the state's top law enforcement job.

The suit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court by Joseph L. Jackson of Louisville asks that Republican Daniel Cameron's name be removed from the Nov. 5 ballot. The complaint says the state constitution requires eight years of experience as a "practicing attorney." Cameron is running against Democrat Greg Stumbo.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit says Cameron spent two years serving as a clerk for a federal judge. He was admitted to the state bar in October 2011. The lawsuit says Cameron was not allowed to practice law while serving as a clerk.

Cameron's campaign says it was reviewing the lawsuit on Tuesday afternoon.

