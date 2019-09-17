Motorcyclist killed in crash in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

It happened just before 9a.m. Tuesday on Route 45 at Fowler Road in Graves County.

Troopers say the man driving that pickup pulled out in front of 53-year-old motorcyclist David Jones.

Jones, who is from Mayfield, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Graves County coroner says Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

