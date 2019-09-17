$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
An attorney for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has paid $80 million in settlements to clients represented by his law firm alone since 2000.
WSIL - The next couple of days are all about hot afternoon temperatures. Outdoor activities will be more tolerable in the early morning hours but after readings are expected in the low 90s. Increasing chances for rain are in the weekend outlook. Jim has the latest forecast details as he tracks the incoming rainmaker on News 3 this evening.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- Located in downtown, Confleur Cafe & Cocktails is southern-style cooking with a European flair.
LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.
Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.
