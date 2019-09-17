$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has paid $80 million in settlements to clients represented by his law firm alone since 2000.

Jeff Anderson told reporters in Chicago Tuesday it's the first time he's publicly revealed a total sum of payments to 160 survivors by nearly 50 abusers over 20 years.

The Minnesota-based lawyer says the payments averaged $500,000 per victim, with some payouts running into the millions dollars.

