September sizzles on

WSIL - The next couple of days are all about hot afternoon temperatures.  Outdoor activities will be more tolerable in the early morning hours but after readings are expected in the low 90s.  Increasing chances for rain are in the weekend outlook.

Jim has the latest forecast details as he tracks the incoming rainmaker on News 3 this evening. 

