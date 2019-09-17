2nd man charged in death of St. Louis 15-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2nd man charged in death of St. Louis 15-year-old

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A second suspect is now charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old St. Louis boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brian Lee Potter was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 25 death of Sentonio Cox. Sentonio is among at least 11 St. Louis children who have been victims of homicides this year.

Joseph Renick was charged last month , soon after Sentonio was killed.

Charging documents say the suspects arrived at a home to confront Sentonio and another person. The other person ran. A probable cause statement says the men forced Sentonio to a vacant lot, where he was shot in the head. The document says Potter instructed Renick to pull the trigger.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.