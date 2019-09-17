2nd man charged in death of St. Louis 15-year-old

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A second suspect is now charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old St. Louis boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brian Lee Potter was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 25 death of Sentonio Cox. Sentonio is among at least 11 St. Louis children who have been victims of homicides this year.

Joseph Renick was charged last month , soon after Sentonio was killed.

Charging documents say the suspects arrived at a home to confront Sentonio and another person. The other person ran. A probable cause statement says the men forced Sentonio to a vacant lot, where he was shot in the head. The document says Potter instructed Renick to pull the trigger.

