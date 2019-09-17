Bodies of man, 4-year-old child found in rural Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bodies of man, 4-year-old child found in rural Missouri

Posted: Updated:

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in rural eastern Missouri are investigating the deaths of a 4-year-old boy and the 37-year-old family friend the child was with.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child was reported missing Monday night from the town of Belle, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The child had reportedly been with a man described as a family friend since Sunday morning.

The patrol says the man's vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. Monday. The bodies of the man and the child were found nearby.

Names have not been released. Police have not disclosed any additional information.

Autopsies are planned.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.