Mayor investigated over armed confrontation with worker

HENRIETTA, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of a small western Missouri town has acknowledged reaching for his gun while arguing with a maintenance supervisor but says that's no reason to step down.

KMBC-TV reports that Henrietta Mayor Jim Lovern says he was upset the supervisor had blocked his driveway with snow while plowing in the town of about 350 residents. He says he called the supervisor "dumb," then unsnapped the weapon "because, man, he was mad."

The supervisor has quit, but not Lovern. He says he doesn't "back down from nobody."

The situation led Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Foley and the board of aldermen to begin an impeachment investigation last month. The city's attorney said Monday that it hasn't been completed, putting off action for now.

Foley says he's worried about scaring away potential residents.

