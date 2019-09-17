Boil Order issued for several communities

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- Located in downtown, Confleur Cafe & Cocktails is southern-style cooking with a European flair.
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- Located in downtown, Confleur Cafe & Cocktails is southern-style cooking with a European flair.
LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.
LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.
Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.
Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.
WSIL -- As fall approaches you're probably seeing farmers and equipment out for harvest season. This week is being recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.
WSIL -- As fall approaches you're probably seeing farmers and equipment out for harvest season. This week is being recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.
Indiana's attorney general says he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate last week's discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
Indiana's attorney general says he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate last week's discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
The Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach faces charges, after police say he sent a sexual video in a group text to several cheerleaders.
The Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach faces charges, after police say he sent a sexual video in a group text to several cheerleaders.