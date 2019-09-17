Boil Order issued for several communities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boil Order issued for several communities

Posted: Updated:

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.

Those under a boil water order are:

  • The entire city of Eldorado
  • The entire village of Raleigh
  • Saline Valley Conservancy District customers north of Equality along Rt. 142
  • Saline Valley Conservancy District customers northeast and northwest of Eldorado
  • Saline Valley Conservancy District rural customers residing in Hamilton County
  • Saline Valley Conservancy District customers north of Rt. 13 along 142
  • Saline Valley Conservancy District customers on Grayson Road

The order is in effect until further notice.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.