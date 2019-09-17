Woman sells service station memorabilia, classic cars - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman sells service station memorabilia, classic cars

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A massive collection of classic cars, vintage service station pumps, spark plugs and signage is headed to the auction block.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 80-year-old Joan McPherson, of Cape Girardeau, says it's time to let somebody else enjoy the collection that she amassed with her late husband, Wayne. But she says she has "mixed emotions" about Saturday's sale.

During 56 years of adventures trailing Southeast Missouri State University baseball - 70 games per season - they filled three garages and a house with auto, taxidermy, memorabilia and paintings.

She says they "didn't pass too many antique stores or junk yards." Their kitchen was the only room without spark plugs.

Both taught at Southeast before retiring in the 1990s. Her husband died last year after a years-long battle with leukemia.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.