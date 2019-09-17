A Taste of the Region: Confleur Cafe & Cocktails

Paducah's Confleur Cafe & Cocktails is southern-style cooking with a European flair.

The restaurant opened in September 2018 and gets its unique name from being located downtown near the confluence of the nearby Ohio and Tennessee Rivers.

Owner Peter Barnett says the name also has to do with the three women who combine their cook skills to make each plate possible.

Those are Amber Barnett, Peter's wife, who makes macarons and specialty ice cream with flavors like Bananas Foster, Bourbon Peach and Blueberry Lavender.

Tracy, who keep the day-to-day operations going, and Karen who is in charge of the savory baking and the other sweet baked goods.

News 3's Brooke Schlyer sampled some of the cafe's most popular brunch items.

Those include the Kentucky Hot Brown with biscuits that are made from scratch each day, turkey bacon and a cheese gravy.

The filling meal was paired with a bourbon latte consisting of Boone County Cream, spiced rum and cold-brewed coffee.

On a lighter note, Brooke had the avocado toast topped with cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella that was served with a Bloody Mary.

The last savory dish was the turmeric cheese, vegetarian stock base and baked cheese crisps.

For those who like a more sweet brunch, she tried the biscuit french toast with a hint of chai.

Barnett suggests ordering the peach Bellini with the french toast.

Brooke's pick: Kentucky Hot Brown with the bourbon latte.

"This was my first time trying a Kentucky Hot Brown and the meal did not disappoint. A fresh biscuit layered with turkey and turkey bacon, what more could you want? Only an extra side of that cheesy gravy for me. The bourbon latte is a change up from the usual Bloody Mary or Mimosa and tastes similar to an iced latte."

For more information on Confleur Cafe & Cocktails, click here.