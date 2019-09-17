Students, workers wear maroon to honor WVa football player - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Students, workers wear maroon to honor WVa football player

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Students, teachers and workers at businesses across West Virginia and beyond are wearing a high school's colors to honor a football player who died after collapsing on the field.

Roane County senior Alex Miller died Friday night during a game at Clay County High School.

In photos posted on Facebook, students at Lincoln County High School and in Kentucky at Belfry High School wore maroon shirts Tuesday in Miller's honor. Parents and businesses also posted photos of people wearing the school's colors.

West Virginia University coach Neal Brown wore a maroon shirt and started his weekly news conference in Morgantown on Tuesday honoring Miller, saying "our thoughts and prayers" are with his family and the community.

Charleston City Council members wore maroon-and-silver pins at a meeting Monday night.

Roane County head coach Paul Burdette told WCHS-TV that he wants his players "to work hard to honor him as we move forward, not only in this football season, but in their lives."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.