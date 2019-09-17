Bevin plays up immigration, abortion in new ads - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin plays up immigration, abortion in new ads

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has reinserted immigration into his reelection campaign. By doing so, he's embracing an issue that Donald Trump rode to the presidency while acknowledging that illegal immigration isn't "a huge issue" for a state far from the nation's borders.

Bevin's campaign released a TV ad this week that promotes cracking down on illegal immigration and prohibiting the creation of "sanctuary cities."

He followed up with another commercial touting his anti-abortion credentials - another hot-button issue that has become a mainstay of his campaign.

It highlights a strategy to spotlight issues geared toward shoring up his social conservative support. The governor - who has alienated some Kentuckians with his insults of teachers - barely surpassed 50% of the vote against three challengers in the May GOP primary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.