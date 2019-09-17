Kentucky police: Cheer coach sent sexual video to students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police: Cheer coach sent sexual video to students

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say they've arrested a high school cheerleading coach accused of sending a sexual video to students.

Paducah Police have charged 43-year-old David E. Wade with one count of tampering with physical evidence. The Paducah Sun reports he's accused of sending a message containing a video of a male masturbating to a group of students, including some cheerleaders.

Police Chief Brian Laird said Wade acknowledged sending a video, but claimed the students weren't the intended recipients. Detectives say Wade deleted the message and asked the recipients to delete it. He's also accused of trying to hide his phone.

Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively confirmed students received a message Monday and school officials alerted authorities. The paper says Shively declined to comment on Wade's employment status.

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com

