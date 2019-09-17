Coal mine electrician dies in accident at West Virginia mine - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Coal mine electrician dies in accident at West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say a 40-year-old coal mine electrician has died in an accident.

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says Steven Vernon Keeney of Sylvester died of injuries from an apparent electrical shock.

The accident happened at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday at the Panther Creek Mining American Eagle Mine in the Kanawha County community of Cabin Creek. Keeney was a certified electrician at the mine.

The agency's inspectors are investigating.

It is the third coal mining fatality in West Virginia this year and the 10th nationwide. The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says four have occurred in Kentucky, two in Pennsylvania and one in Illinois.

Gov. Jim Justice said he and first lady Cathy Justice were sad to hear about the loss.

