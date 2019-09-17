St. Louis area masseur charged with sexual assault - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis area masseur charged with sexual assault

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis masseur has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Xing Wu Zhang was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree sodomy. He's being held on a $50,000, cash only bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

KSDK-TV reports that prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted a woman Friday at Oasis Foot Spa and Massage in St. Peters. The woman told police she wanted to flee but was "paralyzed by fear" and was worried about what would happen because she was at the business by herself.

Charging documents said Zhang, a Chinese national, was planning to fly back to China on Saturday, but he was forced to hand over his passport as part of his arrest. He denied the accusation through an interpreter.

