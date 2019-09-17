Worker killed at St. Louis tunnel construction site - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Worker killed at St. Louis tunnel construction site

Posted: Updated:

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) - Officials say a worker has been killed at a construction site in suburban St. Louis.

Metropolitan Sewer District spokesman Sean Hadley says a crane struck the worker around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Shrewsbury as crews work around the clock on a nearly 4 mile-long (6.4 kilometer) tunnel to collect storm water. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the third-shift worker wasn't a sewer district employee but a contractor. The worker's name hasn't been released.

The sewer district says the goal of the project is to prevent wastewater from going into nearby creeks and streams and prevent basement backups of nearby homes. Construction is expected to last until late 2022.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

