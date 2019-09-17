6 days until fall, but not feeling like it - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 days until fall, but not feeling like it

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm. 

A stalled weak cold front will remain draped over the region generally running parallel with the Mississippi River. On the east side of the front in southern Illinois, temperatures will be around 90 with humidity slightly lower. Farther west in southeast Missouri, temperatures will once again warm into the low to middle 90s with the heat index around 100. A stray shower is also possible, primarily in southeast Missouri. 

Temperatures will remain in the 90s during the afternoon through Thursday. By the end of the week, the large heat dome will begin to finally shift south, allowing slightly cooler air to arrive and a more active storm track. 

For many, the better rain chances may hold off until at least Sunday. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 6 days until fall, but not feeling like it

    6 days until fall, but not feeling like it

    Tuesday, September 17 2019 7:04 AM EDT2019-09-17 11:04:56 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.  

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.  

  • Women for Change's Unity March set to take place in Carbondale

    Women for Change's Unity March set to take place in Carbondale

    Tuesday, September 17 2019 4:57 AM EDT2019-09-17 08:57:41 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend. 

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend. 

  • National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off this week

    National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off this week

    Monday, September 16 2019 11:21 PM EDT2019-09-17 03:21:02 GMT

    WSIL --  As fall approaches you're probably seeing farmers and equipment out for harvest season.  This week is being recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.

    WSIL --  As fall approaches you're probably seeing farmers and equipment out for harvest season.  This week is being recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.