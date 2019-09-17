6 days until fall, but not feeling like it

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.

A stalled weak cold front will remain draped over the region generally running parallel with the Mississippi River. On the east side of the front in southern Illinois, temperatures will be around 90 with humidity slightly lower. Farther west in southeast Missouri, temperatures will once again warm into the low to middle 90s with the heat index around 100. A stray shower is also possible, primarily in southeast Missouri.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s during the afternoon through Thursday. By the end of the week, the large heat dome will begin to finally shift south, allowing slightly cooler air to arrive and a more active storm track.

For many, the better rain chances may hold off until at least Sunday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.