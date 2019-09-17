Women for Change's Unity March set to take place in Carbondale

The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend.

The point of the event is to bring together a diverse groups including religious, environmental, Greek, University and civic organizations.

Organizers have planned to hold the march on Saturday, September 21st at 10:45 in the morning.

Those interested will meet outside Rockhill Baptist Church where Reverend Lenus Turley used to preach.

The Reverend was a well known Civil Rights Activist in the Carbondale community, who inspired organizers to put on the Unity March.

Many participants hold up hand-made signs throughout the walk.

The sign-making event will be held at the Eurma Hayes Center Thursday, Septermber 19th at 6 p.m.

Following the Unity March, there will be a celebration at Attucks Park from noon to 2 p.m.

Activities include speakers from environment and community activist groups, community performances, games for our youth and more.