22 counties need volunteers to review foster care cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say 22 Kentucky counties need volunteers to review cases of children in foster care.

Volunteers review the cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says in a statement that potential volunteers can apply online and once approved must complete a six-hour initial training session. They do not have to live in the county in which they volunteer.

Counties needing volunteers to serve on foster care review boards are Barren, Bell, Breathitt, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Floyd, Grayson, Hardin, Harlan, Hart, Jefferson, Knott, LaRue, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Meade, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

