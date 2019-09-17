Florida Crews search for Carterville native swept into the ocean - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Florida Crews search for Carterville native swept into the ocean while on vacation.

Posted: Updated:

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL (WSIL) -- Crews are searching for a 22-year-old Carterville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, FL over the weekend.

Authorities have identified the swimmer as Jacob Emanuel Turner from Tampa, Fla. He was last seen entering the water around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday about a half-mile from the St. Augustine Beach Pier near 14th Street according to First Coast News in Jacksonville, Fla. He was described to be a blonde man wearing gray shorts.

St. Augustine Police Chief Robert Hardwick says Turner was on vacation in the area with his two friends who were in the water with him when he was pulled out into the ocean. 

First responders from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Fire and Rescue, St. Augustine Police Department and the Coast Guard searched Monday for Turner from the shore and by air. Chief Hardwick says the current was too rough to take boats out to search on the water. 

It's not clear yet how long they'll continue to search.

His family, who isn't from Tampa, was notified about his disappearance.

There were 13 total water rescue calls on Sunday alone along the St. Augustine beaches, according to Chuck Mulligan with the sheriff's office. An older man nearly drowned around 3:30 p.m. He was given CPR and rushed to Flagler Hospital with serious injuries.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • "Seinfeld" coming to Netflix in 2021

    "Seinfeld" coming to Netflix in 2021

    Tuesday, September 17 2019 9:10 AM EDT2019-09-17 13:10:28 GMT

    LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.    

    LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.    

  • Florida Crews search for Carterville native swept into the ocean while on vacation.

    Florida Crews search for Carterville native swept into the ocean while on vacation.

    Tuesday, September 17 2019 8:42 AM EDT2019-09-17 12:42:25 GMT

    Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.

    Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.

  • Women for Change's Unity March set to take place in Carbondale

    Women for Change's Unity March set to take place in Carbondale

    Tuesday, September 17 2019 8:20 AM EDT2019-09-17 12:20:44 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend. 

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.