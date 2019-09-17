Florida Crews search for Carterville native swept into the ocean while on vacation.

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.
LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) -- Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.
Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.
Crews search for 22-year-old Carteville native who went missing while swimming in St. Augustine, Florida over the weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The annual Unity March put on by the Women for Change organization of Carbondale will be held this weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday won't be quite as hot, but for mid-September, it will still be quite warm.
WSIL -- As fall approaches you're probably seeing farmers and equipment out for harvest season. This week is being recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.
WSIL -- As fall approaches you're probably seeing farmers and equipment out for harvest season. This week is being recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.
Indiana's attorney general says he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate last week's discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
Indiana's attorney general says he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate last week's discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
The Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach faces charges, after police say he sent a sexual video in a group text to several cheerleaders.
The Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach faces charges, after police say he sent a sexual video in a group text to several cheerleaders.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly a hundred students missed school Monday after one student found an anonymous Snapchat that warned them not to go to school.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly a hundred students missed school Monday after one student found an anonymous Snapchat that warned them not to go to school.
It's time for a fresh set of Banterra Player of the Week nominees.
It's time for a fresh set of Banterra Player of the Week nominees.
WSIL - A weak cold front moving through this afternoon will bring a couple tiny thunderstorms but also push away some of the high heat. Tuesday will continue a run of warmer than normal days, but should be noticeably cooler than Monday. The rest of the week looks hot but not extreme and there are a couple small chances for rain in the 7 day outlook. Jim has the updated forecast on News 3 this evening.
WSIL - A weak cold front moving through this afternoon will bring a couple tiny thunderstorms but also push away some of the high heat. Tuesday will continue a run of warmer than normal days, but should be noticeably cooler than Monday. The rest of the week looks hot but not extreme and there are a couple small chances for rain in the 7 day outlook. Jim has the updated forecast on News 3 this evening.