Sheriff: Kentucky man grabs driver's steering wheel, hurts 5

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky couple got into a fight while driving on state Route 48 and the husband grabbed the steering wheel from the wife, causing a crash that injured all occupants.

Nelson County Sheriff's Lt. Kaelen Matthews tells reporters that criminal charges are now pending against 35-year-old Frank Sanger. Matthews says Sanger grabbed the wheel from 35-year-old Katie Cook late Sunday, causing the Bloomfield crash that injured them and Cook's three juvenile children.

Sanger and one child were airlifted with serious injuries to a Louisville hospital. Cook and the other children were also hospitalized. Their conditions were unclear as of Tuesday morning.

The nature of the dispute that led to the crash is unclear.

