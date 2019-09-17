Epstein saga brings national focus to victims' rights

By BY JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Jeffrey Epstein case has brought national attention to victims' rights.

A federal judge Monday ruled Epstein's accusers aren't entitled to compensation from the government even though prosecutors violated their rights in failing to consult them about a 2008 plea deal.

Some advocates said the Epstein case nevertheless has bolstered the victims' right movement.

The effort seeks to "restore the balance" between the rights of victims and the accused in the criminal justice system.

The movement has met resistance from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, which warns that it erodes due process for defendants.

But it's gained momentum in recent years with the passage of ballot measures in several states that approved a victims' bill of rights.

Associated Press writer Maryclaire Dale contributed reporting from Philadelphia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.