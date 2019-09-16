The Latest: Indiana, Illinois AGs to probe fetal remains

Indiana's attorney general says he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate last week's discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
The Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach faces charges, after police say he sent a sexual video in a group text to several cheerleaders.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly a hundred students missed school Monday after one student found an anonymous Snapchat that warned them not to go to school.
It's time for a fresh set of Banterra Player of the Week nominees.
WSIL - A weak cold front moving through this afternoon will bring a couple tiny thunderstorms but also push away some of the high heat. Tuesday will continue a run of warmer than normal days, but should be noticeably cooler than Monday. The rest of the week looks hot but not extreme and there are a couple small chances for rain in the 7 day outlook. Jim has the updated forecast on News 3 this evening.
Multiple people were injured after a shooting in Carbondale.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in tracking down a wanted man.
Chancellor John M. Dunn has appointed Liz Jarnigan to replace Kill as athletic director.
Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was fatally shot last month while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.
A top United Auto Workers official is telling General Motors that if the company had made its latest offer earlier, the union may not have gone on strike
