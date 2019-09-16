Paducah coach arrested after graphic video sent to cheerleaders

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The Paducah Tilghman High School cheerleading coach faces charges, after police say he sent a sexual video in a group text to several cheerleaders. David E. Wade, 43, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

School officials told police the cheerleaders reported they had received a message from their coach Monday morning that contained a video of a male masturbating.

During the investigation, detectives determined Wade had deleted the message and asked the recipients to delete the message as well. Paducah Police say Wade also tried to hide his phone from detectives. They say Wade acknowledged sending the video, but told detectives sending it to the group was an accident and they were not the intended recipient.

Wade was arrested Monday afternoon and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and working closely with the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine any additional charges.