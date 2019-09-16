Small break from high heat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small break from high heat

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - A weak cold front moving through this afternoon will bring a couple tiny thunderstorms but also push away some of the high heat.  Tuesday will continue a run of warmer than normal days, but should be noticeably cooler than Monday.  The rest of the week looks hot but not extreme and there are a couple small chances for rain in the 7 day outlook.  

Jim has the updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

