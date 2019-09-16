Kansas City man accused of killing at family cookout - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man accused of killing at family cookout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman at a family cookout in a park.

The Kansas City Star reports that Larry Dodds also is charged with armed criminal action in the Aug. 31 death of Angela Banks.

According to court records, Dodds and another man arrived while several family members were rapping to music. The court records say Dodds and the other man began to "trash talk," leading to an argument. Dodds and the other man allegedly began shooting.

Banks was struck by the gunfire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. A man also was shot and was treated at the hospital.

Dodds was arrested Saturday and is jailed on $250,000 bond. He does not have a listed attorney.

