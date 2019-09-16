Union County authorities search for wanted man

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in tracking down a wanted man.

The sheriff's department say on Friday, September 13, Randall Clay Holley ran from deputies after a traffic stop on Route 146, west of Jonesboro.

Authorities say Holley is also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Jackson County, Indiana, and is a registered sex offender in that state.

Officials believe Holley may be in either Jonesboro or Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

If you have any information, call the Union County Sheriff's Office at (618) 833-5500.