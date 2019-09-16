Democrats: 150,000-plus voters placed on 'inactive list' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Democrats: 150,000-plus voters placed on 'inactive list'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Democratic Party claims more than 150,000 registered voters were improperly placed on an "inactive list" that could jeopardize their right to vote in November.

In a letter to the State Board of Elections, Democratic chairman Ben Self on Monday demanded that the board immediately reactivate those registrations.

Self says the elections board deactivated those voter registrations behind closed doors with no public notice. If action isn't taken, Self says the party will consider legal options.

The elections board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board's assistant director, Jennifer Scutchfield, says she doesn't know if the issue will come up at the meeting. She said she hadn't yet seen the letter from the Democratic Party.

Self says the party became aware of the "inactive list" after requesting voter registration data.

