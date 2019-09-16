Kentucky man jailed in threat to Planned Parenthood in Ohio - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man accused of threatening to blow up a Planned Parenthood facility in Cincinnati was ordered held on $100,000 bond Monday after police found a "homemade destructive device" at his home.

WXIX-TV reports Daniel Kibler was arrested Sunday after police searched his home in Independence. He is charged with possession of a destructive device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment. His arrest citation says Kibler admitted to creating the destructive device and storing it in his home he's shared with his wife and seven children.

A judge revealed during Kibler's arraignment on Monday that the business he allegedly targeted was a Planned Parenthood office in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

