SIU Director of Athletics Jerry Kill stepping down

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Jerry Kill is leaving SIU.

In an announcement Monday morning, the university said Kill was stepping down as Director of Athletics, effective immediately, to accept a job on the football coaching staff at Virginia Tech. Kill will serve as special assistant to head coach Justin Fuente.



"The opportunity to serve as an administrator at SIU has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career, and it was a difficult decision to leave so many wonderful friends and colleagues at Southern Illinois," Kill said. "There is an outstanding leadership team in place within Athletics and I'm confident they will continue to build upon the foundation we've laid, allowing me to return to my passion, which is coaching football. I've tried to get away from football, but I just can't."



"We're grateful to Jerry for taking on the leadership of Saluki athletics at a critical time, and we respect his decision to return to his passion," said SIU Chancellor John M. Dunn. He has worked diligently on behalf of the university and the athletics program. In just over a year, he has hired seven head coaches, reorganized the program's administrative structure and dedicated himself to fundraising efforts. Notably, he was an architect of the 20-year, $10 million agreement with Banterra Bank to rename the SIU Arena the Banterra Center. We are fortunate to have had his energy and enthusiasm focused on SIU and know he will continue to do great things moving forward."

Kill was head football coach at SIU from 2001 to 2007, leading the Salukis to five straight NCAA playoff appearances. He left SIU to serve as head coach at Northern Illinois University from 2008 to 2010, then head coach at the University of Minnesota from 2011 to 2015.

Kill returned to SIU in February 2018 as a special assistant to the chancellor and took over as Athletic Director two months later.

Chancellor John M. Dunn has appointed Liz Jarnigan to replace Kill as athletic director. Jarnigan joined the athletics staff in July 2018 as associate director of athletics, overseeing all aspects of the program's internal operations.

