Assistant education secretary to visit Belton, KC Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Assistant education secretary to visit Belton, KC Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The nation's assistant education secretary will be in Missouri this week to visit education programs aimed at meeting the needs of students with disabilities.

Johnny W. Collett oversees the Department of Education's Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services. He is scheduled to be at Kentucky Trail Elementary School in Belton at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He's also scheduled to appear at the University of Missouri-Kansas City at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and speak with faculty and students about the Propel Program. The transition program for young adults with intellectual disabilities gives them opportunities to work and learn on a university campus.

