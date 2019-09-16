Amazon to add workers, office space to Chicago Loop office - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amazon to add workers, office space to Chicago Loop office

CHICAGO (AP) - Amazon is doubling the number of workers at his operations in Chicago's Loop.

The online retailer also is adding 70,000 square feet (6,503 square meters) of new office space.

Seattle-based Amazon says the jobs will be in cloud computing, advertising and business development.

The jobs are among more than 30,000 the company is trying to fill across the U.S. Job fairs will be held Tuesday in Chicago and five other cities.

Amazon's web services, advertising, and transportation and operations units currently are located in the Chicago office.

Chicago made it to the final round of Amazon's search for a second headquarters. The company selected northern Virginia as the site, but said it would grow its technology hubs in North America.

