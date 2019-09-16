Prosecutors: Paramedic stole morphine meant for patients - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutors: Paramedic stole morphine meant for patients

Posted: Updated:

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia paramedic is accused of stealing morphine, replacing it with another liquid and then re-attaching the cap with super glue.

Prosecutors say Michael Shane Hambrick knew the vial he left behind would be intended for critically injured patients who are in need of the pain medication.

A newly filed indictment says Hambrick was a supervisory Emergency Medical Technician/paramedic at Franklin County EMS when the crime occurred in September 2018. Court records say he accessed the morphine in a locked narcotics box in a locked supervisor's vehicle, and used a syringe to remove the drug.

Court records don't indicate whether Hambrick has a lawyer who could be reached for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.