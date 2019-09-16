Anonymous post on social media prompts investigation in two coun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anonymous post on social media prompts investigation in two counties over the weekend

VIENNA (WSIL) -- There will be a police presence at Pope County Schools and Vienna Schools on Monday in the wake of an anonymous social media post over the weekend according to the Pope County Sheriff's Facebook page.

The post was made regarding Pope County Schools, but authorities traced the computer where it originated back to Johnson County. After an investigation by the Pope County Sheriff's Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police, they identified a 14 year old juvenile from Vienna who admitted to making the post.

Authorities searched both schools and found no evidence of a threat. The incident will be submitted to the Pope County State's Attorney. 
 

