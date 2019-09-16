Anonymous post on social media prompts investigation in two counties over the weekend

A top United Auto Workers official is telling General Motors that if the company had made its latest offer earlier, the union may not have gone on strike
A top United Auto Workers official is telling General Motors that if the company had made its latest offer earlier, the union may not have gone on strike
Multiple people were injured after a shooting in Carbondale.
Multiple people were injured after a shooting in Carbondale.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- There will be a police presence at Pope County Schools and Vienna Schools on Monday in the wake of an anonymous social media post over the weekend.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- There will be a police presence at Pope County Schools and Vienna Schools on Monday in the wake of an anonymous social media post over the weekend.
With tuition payments, financial aid applications and school supplies, college students are looking for ways to spend their money. However, scammers take on this opportunity to sway students who are looking for better ways to manage their money.
With tuition payments, financial aid applications and school supplies, college students are looking for ways to spend their money. However, scammers take on this opportunity to sway students who are looking for better ways to manage their money.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and mostly dry weather will continue through much of the upcoming week. Monday will likely be the hottest, and most humid afternoon this week. ...
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and mostly dry weather will continue through much of the upcoming week. Monday will likely be the hottest, and most humid afternoon this week. ...
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk is set to take place on September 21st.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 4th annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk is set to take place on September 21st.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds took to the back roads of Southern Illinois to tour area farms as part of the Farm Crawl Saturday and Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds took to the back roads of Southern Illinois to tour area farms as part of the Farm Crawl Saturday and Sunday.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of firefighters gathered in memory of Kody Vanfossan who died early this year while fighting a fire in Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of firefighters gathered in memory of Kody Vanfossan who died early this year while fighting a fire in Christopher.
JACOB (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 25 year-old Megan Marcinkowska of Chester.
JACOB (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 25 year-old Megan Marcinkowska of Chester.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-57 Northbound between Benton and Sesser is temporarily closed due to a fire incident. The Northbound lane near mile post 75 has been closed due to a semi fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.