3 arrested in carjacking of vehicle with child inside - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 arrested in carjacking of vehicle with child inside

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested three people in the carjacking of a vehicle with a 5-year-old child inside.

Police say the car's owner was paying for gas around 3 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart in Kansas City when an unknown man jumped inside the car and sped off, striking two other vehicles in the process. The owner was unable to stop the fleeing driver.

Police say the child was found unharmed a short time later, but the carjacker was gone.

Several hours later, police spotted the stolen vehicle and chased it until it broke down. That's when the three suspects were taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.