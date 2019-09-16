A weak cold front brings a stray storm or two this afternoon, but heat continues

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and mostly dry weather will continue through much of the upcoming week. Monday will likely be the hottest, and most humid afternoon this week.

Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s in southern Illinois, but mid 90s are possible in western Kentucky and parts of southeast Missouri. Heat index values will range in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees during the afternoon.

A weak cold front is expected to move in from the northeast and that could be enough to trigger a couple stray showers or storms during the heat of the afternoon Monday, but rain chances still remain small in any given location.

The cold front does not bring a big cool down, but it will drop humidity back a tad bit for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We're getting to the point where some are getting desperate for rain, but chances remain low through the end of the week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.

