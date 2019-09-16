Fall hazardous waste collection sites announced in Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fall hazardous waste collection sites announced in Illinois

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is announcing its fall schedule for collecting household hazardous waste .

Residents may take leftover household products containing potentially dangerous chemicals to sites in DuPage, Peoria, Adams, Champaign and Madison counties during October.

Waste will be collected in Bensenville on Oct. 5, Peoria and Quincy on Oct. 12, and on Oct. 26, in Champaign and Edwardsville. Those participating in Champaign must register with Champaign or Urbana officials.

Year-round drop-off is available in Naperville, Rockford, Chicago and in Lake County.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.