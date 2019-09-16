Few seek Appalachian tuition break from Virginia college - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Few seek Appalachian tuition break from Virginia college

WISE, Va. (AP) - A college in southwest Virginia is seeing limited interest in an inaugural program that offers discounted tuition to students from Appalachia.

The Roanoke Times reports that the University of Virginia's College at Wise enrolled 23 students through the program that was created to boost enrollment. Officials previously have said they hoped the new discount would eventually bring in about 100 additional students to school.

Lawmakers passed a law this year granting in-state tuition at the college for students from the Appalachian region, which stretches from New York to Alabama and includes all or parts of 13 states. Yearly in-state tuition is about $18,000 less than the out-of-state price tag.

